The RNC’s lawyer confirmed today in the US Supreme Court that the GOP is “injured” electorally when there is not racial discrimination in voting.
Listen.
pic.twitter.com/uAPkhndLyY
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 2, 2021
One thought on “Hey, we can’t win if Democrats vote!”
Republicans want to end our right to vote.
Or at the very least restrict who can vote and how they can vote.
The democrats (small “d”) believe in the principle of “the more the merrier” when it comes to legal voter participation.
Republican Federalists, the “strict constructionist” constitutionalists, would like to restrict voting to wealthy, white, male, landowners.