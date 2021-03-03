Pray for Texas

Because Republicans don’t care how many people die to make their donors happy:
Here is Gov. Abbott's announcement to open Texas and end the mask mandate pic.twitter.com/3RyGdMVXvD
— The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021
CDC Director: "At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained… Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Not when we are so close."
— Dawnsearlylight (@Dawnsearlylig10) March 2, 2021
Yesterday was the first time TX’s statewide positivity for COVID-19 fell below 10% in over 4 months, but at 9.93% it’s still way above the CDC’s 5% target to reopen. @GregAbbott_TX, why are you doing this right after we had people gathering during a power outage? Cases will soar. https://t.co/gi0vDjsiAK
— Emily Porter, M.D. (@dremilyportermd) March 2, 2021
When @GregAbbott_TX expressed regret for reopening Texas too soon we had about 5,000 cases per day.
Today Texas is averaging around 8,000 cases per day. pic.twitter.com/K4tTyYSIKu
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 2, 2021
Nah.
Lots of Texans disagree with the FBI’s Wray that it was “domestic terrorists” who used violence to occupy the Capitol building for the purpose of kidnapping and assassinating members of the House on Senate on January 6.
Weasel Wray did not say that there was an attempted coup of January 6.
Wray also didn’t explain how the “chatter” coming from the right wing insurrectionists planning and organizing the coup was missed by the FBI.
But the FBI always seems to miss the important events.
Like 9-11 or the destruction of 2 city blocks in Nashville last December 25. A QAnon Christmas present?
Hmmmm, December 25 to January 6 is 12 days.
Hopefully, Garland will shift the resources of the FBI away from what it’s focused on today and onto the “big stuff” in the future.
Declare Marshall Law in Texas and Mississippi and shut them down as a terrorist bio-hazard attack on the nation.