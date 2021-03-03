Pray for Texas

0 shares Share

Because Republicans don’t care how many people die to make their donors happy:

Here is Gov. Abbott's announcement to open Texas and end the mask mandate pic.twitter.com/3RyGdMVXvD — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021

CDC Director: "At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained… Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Not when we are so close." — Dawnsearlylight (@Dawnsearlylig10) March 2, 2021

Yesterday was the first time TX’s statewide positivity for COVID-19 fell below 10% in over 4 months, but at 9.93% it’s still way above the CDC’s 5% target to reopen. @GregAbbott_TX, why are you doing this right after we had people gathering during a power outage? Cases will soar. https://t.co/gi0vDjsiAK — Emily Porter, M.D. (@dremilyportermd) March 2, 2021