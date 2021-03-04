Let’s be rational

0 shares Share

Progressives are taking an “all is lost” position on this. The fact is, this HUGE bill is filled with all kinds of aid for families –daycare, healthcare subsidies, etc. — so that if this is what passes the goddamned bill, then so be it. It’s nowhere near the big deal the purists are making it sound. Sure, I wish these “moderate” Democrats would go take a flying leap, but they’re here and we have to deal with them. Now we have to watch Republicans obstruct every step of the way: