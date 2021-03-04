Let’s be rational

~ susie

Progressives are taking an “all is lost” position on this. The fact is, this HUGE bill is filled with all kinds of aid for families –daycare, healthcare subsidies, etc. — so that if this is what passes the goddamned bill, then so be it. It’s nowhere near the big deal the purists are making it sound. Sure, I wish these “moderate” Democrats would go take a flying leap, but they’re here and we have to deal with them. Now we have to watch Republicans obstruct every step of the way:

