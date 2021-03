Yes, ⁦@JRubinBlogger⁩ gets this right. We are in a civil rights moment as consequential as 1965. And our lawmakers and President Biden must act – and speak – with the clarity, force and urgency this moment requires. https://t.co/DEftUNzYbk

— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 4, 2021