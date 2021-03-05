After the VP had to come in and break the tie on moving the reconciliation bill forward, Russia Ron Johnson demanded that the clerk read the entire package aloud. It’s estimated it will take 10 hours:
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is now the only senator left in the chamber after he forced Senate clerks to read aloud the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill — and he’s not even listening. He’s mostly on his phone.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 4, 2021
One thought on “Russia Ron is a dick”
Russian Ron, Moscow Mitch and Moron Manchin are all dicks.