Try not to look shocked

I assumed this is what FBI director Chris Wray was talking about yesterday when he said he couldn’t release certain videos:

CNN: Investigators are looking into the communications between lawmakers and Capitol rioters.

Indications are several of the rioters were in communication with specific members of Congress leading up to the deadly attack.https://t.co/tw0Q1Ok3u3

— Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 4, 2021