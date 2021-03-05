Try not to look shocked

~ susie

I assumed this is what FBI director Chris Wray was talking about yesterday when he said he couldn’t release certain videos:

One thought on “Try not to look shocked

  1. QAnon began as a larp and for several years the joke was on everybody.

    As anarchists trying to make a buck, the original organizers of QAnon borrowed heavily from CICADA 3301 (4chan) and invited con-artists and conspiracy theorists of every stripe to join in the game.

    It was all good fun until QAnon was infiltrated by and then co-opted by Trump coup plotters Roger Stone, Gen. Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon and a few useful idiots in the Republican Party like Representatives Matt Gaetz (FL), Mo Brooks (AL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA).

    Currently QAnon is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Republican Party and the Republican Party is a stain on America.

