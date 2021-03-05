Try not to look shocked

I assumed this is what FBI director Chris Wray was talking about yesterday when he said he couldn’t release certain videos:
CNN: Investigators are looking into the communications between lawmakers and Capitol rioters.
Indications are several of the rioters were in communication with specific members of Congress leading up to the deadly attack.https://t.co/tw0Q1Ok3u3
I think we’re learning why Senator’s Johnson, Hawley and Cruz were so focused on communication’s swept up by the FBI on January 6th.
QAnon began as a larp and for several years the joke was on everybody.
As anarchists trying to make a buck, the original organizers of QAnon borrowed heavily from CICADA 3301 (4chan) and invited con-artists and conspiracy theorists of every stripe to join in the game.
It was all good fun until QAnon was infiltrated by and then co-opted by Trump coup plotters Roger Stone, Gen. Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon and a few useful idiots in the Republican Party like Representatives Matt Gaetz (FL), Mo Brooks (AL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA).
Currently QAnon is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Republican Party and the Republican Party is a stain on America.