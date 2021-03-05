Cro magnons strike again

  1. One’s behavior does make a difference.

    An independent audit discovered a $16 billion error in ERCOT overcharges in 2 days during the Texas Winter Blackout of ’01.
    That error has already driven electricity provider Brazos Electric into bankruptcy and electricity retailers Giddy Energy and Entrust Energy into default.
    So far 7 members of the ERCOT board have resigned including its CEO Bill Magness.

    Clearly the politicians running Texas are Neanderthals as Biden claims.

