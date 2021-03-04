0 shares Share

Over 20 years ago, I was coming off the tail end of one of those roller-coaster love messes, and I’d tearfully confided in my lunch buddy at work. He confided something in return. Despite being a family guy, church deacon, regular kind of guy from a wealthy Main Line family, he’d been psychic all his life and saw auras — and even his wife didn’t know.

“Really?” I said. He told me his wife was very religious, it was a bad idea. Huh.

Anyway, I asked him if it was really over. He got up and closed the door, sat down and closed his eyes. Finally, he said my aura was indigo blue, and that was good. It told him that I was operating from a high plane.

“And?” I prompted.

“I can’t see it ever changing. You’ve learned what you were supposed to learn, but you’re two parallel lines. I see you drawing near and pulling back, but the lines never really meet.”

“Oh.” (At that point, remember, I’d never even heard this Todd song.)

Anyway, maybe 15 years later, I was working downtown and stopped at the Reading Terminal Market to get lunch. I saw my former co-worker and went over to say hello. “Do you remember that time you told me about the guy I’d been seeing?” I said.

“I’m not sure,” he said. I reminded him about the parallel lines.

“Oh yeah. So what happened?”

I beamed. “You were so right,” I said. “It never worked out. And I’m happy.”

Very soon I’ll have to

Face the fact

Some things never come together

Parallel lines running on forever

And you can’t turn back

There is never any starting over

Parallel lines never do cross over.