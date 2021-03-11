And Biden will sign it Friday:

BREAKING: House passes $1.9T Covid relief bill that includes $1,400 checks, $300/wk jobless benefits, child allowance of up to $3,600 for one year, $125B for K-12 schools, $30B for public transit, $25B for rental assistance, $14B for vaccine distribution. https://t.co/wE4cLtFdAK pic.twitter.com/gm8DrDG05w

YA’LL!!!!!!!!

✅ $1400 checks to 158 million households

✅ Unemployment extended thru August for 11 million people

✅ $39 billion for childcare providers

✅ 66 million kids benefiting from the child tax credit

✅EITC expanded to 17 million workers

This is so big!!! Proud! pic.twitter.com/I9f4Gq2cm6

— Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) March 10, 2021