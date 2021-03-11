And Biden will sign it Friday:
BREAKING: House passes $1.9T Covid relief bill that includes $1,400 checks, $300/wk jobless benefits, child allowance of up to $3,600 for one year, $125B for K-12 schools, $30B for public transit, $25B for rental assistance, $14B for vaccine distribution. https://t.co/wE4cLtFdAK pic.twitter.com/gm8DrDG05w
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 10, 2021
YA’LL!!!!!!!!
✅ $1400 checks to 158 million households
✅ Unemployment extended thru August for 11 million people
✅ $39 billion for childcare providers
✅ 66 million kids benefiting from the child tax credit
✅EITC expanded to 17 million workers
This is so big!!! Proud! pic.twitter.com/I9f4Gq2cm6
— Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) March 10, 2021
NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd
— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021
JUST IN: The Dow soars to record high, marking its first-ever finish above 32,000 points.
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) March 10, 2021
One thought on “Done”
When establishment, Neo-liberal Democrats listen to the ideas coming from the socialist Left this is the sort of legislation which will easily pass.
The Republican Party is a stain on America.