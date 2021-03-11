Poll: 61 percent of Arizonans say passing major bills is more important than keeping the filibuster https://t.co/Q2qebL7MDd via @voxdotcom
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 10, 2021
One thought on “Huh”
The Senate filibuster rule is a racist relic of the Jim Crow South.
It needs to be ended tomorrow.
Both Sinema and Moron Manchin are supporting an idea that neither of them understands the history or origin of.
Biden is just an old institutionalist who still believes that going to church on a regular basis will save his almighty soul.