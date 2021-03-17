How about that?

New: President Biden says on ABC he wants the Senate to bring back the talking filibuster — the first time he’s endorsed reform: “It’s getting to the point where democracy is having a hard time functioning.”

In 2013, Senate Dem used the nuclear option on the filibuster because the GOP refused to advance judicial and cabinet appointments. In 2017 McConnell nuked the filibuster to get three conservative Supreme Court judges.

The Senate is already scorched earth. Kill the filibuster.

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 16, 2021