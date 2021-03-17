How about that?

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “How about that?

  1. Moscow Mitch is beside himself with fury at the very thought of the Democrats gutting the Senate’s filibuster rule.

    “We’ll retaliate” with a “scorched earth policy.”

    Are your knees shaking yet Democrats?

    What are you going to do Moscow?
    Call the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers back to Washington to finish the job that they started on January 6?

    The Republican Party is a stain on America.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *