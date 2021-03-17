New: President Biden says on ABC he wants the Senate to bring back the talking filibuster — the first time he’s endorsed reform: “It’s getting to the point where democracy is having a hard time functioning.”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 17, 2021
In 2013, Senate Dem used the nuclear option on the filibuster because the GOP refused to advance judicial and cabinet appointments. In 2017 McConnell nuked the filibuster to get three conservative Supreme Court judges.
The Senate is already scorched earth. Kill the filibuster.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 16, 2021
Fmr. Senate Majority Leader Reid calls for killing the filibuster: "The country's better off having a real democracy, not a fake democracy. 60% is not a real democracy." https://t.co/PYGHq7x44b
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2021
One thought on “How about that?”
Moscow Mitch is beside himself with fury at the very thought of the Democrats gutting the Senate’s filibuster rule.
“We’ll retaliate” with a “scorched earth policy.”
Are your knees shaking yet Democrats?
What are you going to do Moscow?
Call the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers back to Washington to finish the job that they started on January 6?
The Republican Party is a stain on America.