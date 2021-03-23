Our America is back to ‘normal

  1. Guns don’t kill people.
    People with guns kill people.

    We know that it was a 21 year-old, white, male who killed 10 people in Colorado, but beyond that we know nothing.
    Why is that?
    It only took the Dallas police department an hour or two to identify and arrest Kennedy’s assassin.

    The authorities should at least release the murders name so that all interested parties can figure out which right wing militia the killer belonged to.

    Perhaps the gun toting Republican Representative Lauren Boebert knows his name?
    Boebert and the killer might even run in the same militia circles.

