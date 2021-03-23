Our America is back to ‘normal

0 shares Share

Boulder Police now say ten people were killed in today's supermarket shooting, including a BPD officer. #9NEWS — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 23, 2021

BREAKING: At least six people have been killed at a #Soopers Supermarket in #Boulder, Colorado, including a police officer. Prime suspect shot and is now in the ER. Legislature calls emergency session, declares new state motto is: THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH DEATH COUNT STATE! pic.twitter.com/4u04poazp8 — thelaughmakers@gmail.com (@TheLaughMakers) March 23, 2021

The NRA recently sued Boulder over its ban on assault rifles and 10+ round magazines. According to media, the Boulder gunman used an AR-style rifle to kill six people at a grocery store just six days after a judge blocked the ban. https://t.co/CLjh7XvO0N — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 23, 2021

Boulder Police confirm "multiple people" were killed in the shooting at a grocery store, including a Boulder Police officer. Specific details, like how many were killed or any information on the suspect were not given. pic.twitter.com/6l6b1WpUIs — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 23, 2021