Boulder Police now say ten people were killed in today's supermarket shooting, including a BPD officer. #9NEWS
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 23, 2021
BREAKING: At least six people have been killed at a #Soopers Supermarket in #Boulder, Colorado, including a police officer. Prime suspect shot and is now in the ER. Legislature calls emergency session, declares new state motto is: THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH DEATH COUNT STATE! pic.twitter.com/4u04poazp8
— thelaughmakers@gmail.com (@TheLaughMakers) March 23, 2021
The NRA recently sued Boulder over its ban on assault rifles and 10+ round magazines. According to media, the Boulder gunman used an AR-style rifle to kill six people at a grocery store just six days after a judge blocked the ban. https://t.co/CLjh7XvO0N
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 23, 2021
Boulder Police confirm "multiple people" were killed in the shooting at a grocery store, including a Boulder Police officer.
Specific details, like how many were killed or any information on the suspect were not given. pic.twitter.com/6l6b1WpUIs
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 23, 2021
Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them." He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021
One thought on “Our America is back to ‘normal”
Guns don’t kill people.
People with guns kill people.
We know that it was a 21 year-old, white, male who killed 10 people in Colorado, but beyond that we know nothing.
Why is that?
It only took the Dallas police department an hour or two to identify and arrest Kennedy’s assassin.
The authorities should at least release the murders name so that all interested parties can figure out which right wing militia the killer belonged to.
Perhaps the gun toting Republican Representative Lauren Boebert knows his name?
Boebert and the killer might even run in the same militia circles.