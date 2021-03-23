One thought on “It’s time!

  1. This country needs a $15 an hour minimum wage and Medicare For All.

    Passing a “full employment” infrastructure bill, paid for by increasing the taxes on the top 20% and corporations which includes a $15 an hour minimum wage provision is obviously doable using the reconciliation process.
    Republicans weren’t needed to pass Biden’s Covid relief bill and they won’t be needed to pass this bill.

    Medicare For All can be passed in next years reconciliation bill or when the Senate filibuster rule is gutted, whichever comes first.

