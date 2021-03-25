Rachel Levine confirmed as assistant health secretary. She is the first openly transgender official ever confirmed by the Senate. https://t.co/6c97eQkoRe
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2021
One thought on “She’s good”
Good for Levine and good for Biden.
But the Pope won’t give his blessings.
Neither will Evangelical Christians and other assorted nuts on the Republican side of the aisle.