The White Power Hour March 25, 2021March 24, 2021 ~ susie We see what you're doing, Tucker.https://t.co/HU5jWf71Yl — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) March 23, 2021
One thought on “The White Power Hour”
Carlson like his hero Limbaugh, is soulless propagandist chasing a paycheck from Fascist oligarchs.
Another of Carlson’s hero’s is traitor Trump who refused to allow a single barrel of oil to be imported into the US from the Socialist country of Venezuela.
Consequently the US was forced to import a record amount of oil last year from “Communist Russia,” enriching “Killer” Putin and his gang of corrupt oligarchs.
Only in the world of traitor Trump and his lunatic Republican followers like Carlson does that make any sense.