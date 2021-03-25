BREAKING: The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit just ruled that THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – either openly or concealed in public.
This ruling impacts RTC laws in AK, HI, CA, AZ, OR, WA, & MT.
This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this.
— NRA (@NRA) March 24, 2021
Fuck off and die, you parasites.
Why do we allow gun manufacturers to sell military assault-type weapons, either long guns or hand guns, to the public?
Why is the paranoid, pro-war Right allowed to put all of our lives in danger for a profit?
Neither a hunting rifle nor a six-shot handgun is capable of killing multiple people in a short span of time.
But a military grade assault-type weapon can easily accomplish that.
Is the United States a war zone?
There’s nothing anywhere in the constitution that mentions to right to carry.