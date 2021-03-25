2 thoughts on “Woo hoo

  1. Why do we allow gun manufacturers to sell military assault-type weapons, either long guns or hand guns, to the public?

    Why is the paranoid, pro-war Right allowed to put all of our lives in danger for a profit?
    Neither a hunting rifle nor a six-shot handgun is capable of killing multiple people in a short span of time.
    But a military grade assault-type weapon can easily accomplish that.

    Is the United States a war zone?

