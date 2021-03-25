Hackers in China used fake Facebook accounts and impostor websites to try to break into the computers and smartphones of Uyghur Muslims, the social network said Wednesday. https://t.co/egIGvVtONG
— Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) March 24, 2021
One thought on “The weakest link”
China is pissed off at the US for “interfering in their internal affairs” over its treatment of the Uyghur’s.
As a result North Korea is firing missiles into the Sea of Japan at China’s request.
Vassal states generally respond when their benefactors ask them to.
The only threat to us comes from the fevered minds of American warmongers and the Capitalists embedded in the military industrial complex.