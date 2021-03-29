Our democracy is very, very shaky and at a pivotal point. Pay attention, fight back:
NEW from me in @thedailybeast: The Georgia Secretary of State has done everything in his power to suppress Black votes—and his own party is still trying to push him out for being insufficiently cruel to Black voters. https://t.co/KZa3t4E7FW
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) March 23, 2021
One thought on “Make no mistake”
250 voter suppression bills, introduced in dozens of Republican controlled states since the election, and they are all being coordinated and managed by Trumpite and Federalist Society lawyer Cleta Mitchell.
Federalist Society lawyers, including Sidney Powell, are actively involved in pushing traitor Trumps “Big Lie” and writing legislation intended to suppress the votes of poor Black, Brown and Asian voters.
Cleta Mitchell, Sidney Powell and the members of the Federalist Society are all “un-American” and “sick.”