So far Build Back Better is looking politically like the American Rescue Plan: it's likely to be enacted on a straight party-line vote, but also to be highly popular. 1/ https://t.co/nNiDUPzq5r
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 28, 2021
So far Build Back Better is looking politically like the American Rescue Plan: it's likely to be enacted on a straight party-line vote, but also to be highly popular. 1/ https://t.co/nNiDUPzq5r
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 28, 2021
One thought on “Help is on the way”
This bill must include an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Once the Democrats can no longer use the reconciliation process to pass these bills, they should begin using concurrent resolutions.