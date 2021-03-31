We need judges who have some idea how normal people live:
Biden Names Diverse Nominees for the Federal Bench https://t.co/iFf7aCjnJf
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 30, 2021
One thought on “This is great news”
Any judge that Biden chooses will at least be a normal, caring, human being.
Unlike Trump who chose the most damaged goods that he and Moscow Mitch could find.