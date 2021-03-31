Derek Chauvin trial

0 shares Share

Heartbreaking, just heartbreaking. Powerful witnesses. I hope Derek Chauvin gets convicted, but of course, he’s a cop and we know that evidence will have nothing to do with whether he’s convicted.

The teenager who filmed the fatal arrest of George Floyd testified today at the trial of Derek Chauvin: "It seemed like he knew it was over for him. He was terrified, he was suffering."https://t.co/QnRBWQKPnK pic.twitter.com/ujxuVGUODM — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2021

Emotional moment in today’s testimony pic.twitter.com/rXG1mg1LSz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2021

The next four witnesses, who watched George Floyd plead for his life as Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, are not being shown on camera because they are so young. Let that sink in. Too young to be shown on camera but witnesses in a murder trial. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021