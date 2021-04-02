McConnell says GOP won't support Biden's infrastructure plan. Will fight "Democratic agenda"
Prick. https://t.co/QYEtVBga9F
— Jesse Elin Browne (@effiedog) April 1, 2021
One thought on “Fuck Mitch”
The Republicans led by Moscow Mitch and Clown McCarthy are unified in their opposition to bipartisanship so they won’t be voting for any piece of legislation introduced by the Democrats.
The Republicans are a lost cause and should be dealt with by Biden and the Democrats as the useless tools that they are.
It was Republican President Dwight Eisenhower who managed to get the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956, which created the interstate highway system, passed through Congress on the grounds that it was necessary for our national defense.
It passed 41-39.
14 Democrats voted for the bill and 25 voted against it.
6 Senators voted present and 9 did not vote at all.
If the Democrats can’t sell an infrastructure bill to the public that will create millions of good paying American jobs and be paid for by taxing the wealthy and corporations, then the Democrats are a lost cause too.
51 to 50 is all it takes.