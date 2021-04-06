lol to the people who think this guy wouldnt be chief bootlicker in a fascist takeover of america https://t.co/9ex4Lcrv1e
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 5, 2021
One thought on “Clarence + Ginni = fascist teammates”
Speaking of corporate Fascism.
Anything that anyone, host or guest, says on the FOX, Newsmax, and OAN Republican propaganda outlets about Biden’s infrastructure bill or, and especially, his tax hike on the rich and corporations is either telling a big fat lie or uttering nonsense and gibberish.
That goes for Joe Manchin.