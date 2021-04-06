Dems forever in disarray! April 6, 2021April 5, 2021 ~ susie 0shares Share Tweet Pin 📺 How the media got hoodwinked by Republican talking points 📺 https://t.co/rnPcDzpAk0 — Alex (@aroseblush) April 5, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Dems forever in disarray!”
Once again Senator Joe Manchin has proven himself to be a self-promoting ass.
Whoever is advising Manchin is a pin-head of the 33rd degree.
The Washington Post has become a shill for the Republican Party in the years since Watergate.
60 Minutes has always been sloppy and two quick to pull the trigger in its reporting.