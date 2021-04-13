Our government is unwilling to take action to stop police from murdering, but again and again leaps into action to stop people from responding. https://t.co/a8aBXB6Zcw
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 12, 2021
One thought on “Funny, isn’t it?”
25% of those who belong to militias are military veterans.
A large percentage of those who become cops are military veterans.
How cops act during the course of their duties is more the fault of politicians then anybody else.