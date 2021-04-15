'That is not how this works': Jen Psaki swats down factually incorrect question about abortion. By @wallein https://t.co/Mzgs1TxDXv
One thought on “These reporters are just plain stupid”
There is a certain amount deceit practiced by the main stream media all the time. But for the most part they try to be objective.
That is not the case when it comes to the religious media and the Republican propaganda outlets like FOX, Newsmax and OAN.
Right wing media has an agenda and a ideological point of view that they push tirelessly no matter what the real facts are.
For example, on February 20, 2020 Trump signed the Doha Agreement calling for all US troops to be out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021.
At the time not a single Republican in Congress criticized Trump.
Senator Rand Paul even went so far as to congratulated him for finally getting us out of America’s longest war.
Now that Biden has announced that the end of the war will be on 9-11, the Fascist warmongering media and the congressional Republicans are coming out of the woodwork to take a shot at Biden.
The Republican Party is a disease eating away at our democratic-republic and the Fascist media is their enabler.