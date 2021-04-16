During the Capitol riots, D.C. Police requested backup at least 17 times in 78 minutes, according to a Washington Post analysis.
Our investigation shows how failures of planning and preparation left police at the Capitol severely disadvantaged.
One thought on “It was planned that way”
Depending on what your point of view was in 2016, you were either satisfied with the results of the election or you were not.
The question has always been whether or not Trump colluded with Putin in the election?
The answer to that question is, absolutely and beyond a reasonable doubt.
Trump knew about the collusion.
Hillary knew about the collusion.
The National Security Agency (NSA) knew about the collusion.
Trump wouldn’t admit to it.
Hillary couldn’t prove it.
And the NSA wouldn’t talk about the proof that they had for almost 4 years.
It’s the function of our intelligence agencies—-there are 17 that we know of—-to mitigate violence.
Had the NSA (the deepest of the “deep state”) released the proof of Trumps collusion with Putin at any time during his presidency “there would have been blood.”
Trump knew that.
Hillary knew that.
And the NSA knew that.
Traitor Trumps first coup took place in 2016 and lasted until November 5, 2020.
Traitor Trump attempted a second coup which failed on January 6, 2021.