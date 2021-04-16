Mitch McConnell had an unusual request for Senate Republicans at Tuesday lunch, per sources: Say nice things about Manchin and Sinema.
A look at the GOP campaign to woo the two centrist Dems and keep them away from hitting filibuster https://t.co/ahtRQEELXV
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 15, 2021
One thought on “Sucking up”
Why do Democrats continue to refer to Manchin and Sinema as Democrats?
Both of these slugs, Manchin and Sinema, know that if the Democratic Party won’t fund their next run for the Senate, the Republican Party will.
A pox on both of them.