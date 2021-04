Which, in this case, isn’t such a bad thing:

NEW: Staffers at One America News, the misinformation-peddling outlet favored by Trump, don’t think their own stories are true, & are cheering on lawsuits against the owners. One producer, re the Capitol riot: “That’s what happens when people listen to us” https://t.co/2ZL234P4aP

— Rachel C. Abrams (@RachelAbramsNY) April 18, 2021