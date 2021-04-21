Breathe

  1. According to ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, the Left is martyring Derek Chauvin by making him “pay for the sins of White people, collectively.” (Right Wing Watch 4-20-21)

    Jenna Ellis is an Evangelical Christian extremist who completely misunderstands the Sermon on the Mount and the Resurrection story.
    It’s no wonder that she fell in love with Trump and his criminal ways.

