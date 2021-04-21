0 shares Share

WATCH: Derek Chauvin declared guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. https://t.co/olDOHgU9BV pic.twitter.com/bw6gKPqo4q — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2021

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd references Emmett Till and Daunte Wright while speaking after the Chauvin verdict: “It seems like this is a never ending cycle.” https://t.co/IczJvbX0rR pic.twitter.com/CIGcarDKCR — CNBC (@CNBC) April 20, 2021

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother: "Today, we are able to breathe again." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2021

Agreed, forget the Oscars or any other award show for any media type…the most captivating, compelling, effectual video of 2020-2021 (& years to come) was shot by Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old girl who took out her cell phone and recorded Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd. — Alicia Pena-Dzamonja (@DzamonjaPena) April 20, 2021

Minneapolis Mayor Frey says a jury convicting Derek Chauvin of murder in George Floyd's death marks one "important step in our pursuit of racial justice in Minneapolis" as part of a "much longer journey." https://t.co/VLCcYpYzrQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2021