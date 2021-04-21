WATCH: Derek Chauvin declared guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. https://t.co/olDOHgU9BV pic.twitter.com/bw6gKPqo4q
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2021
George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd references Emmett Till and Daunte Wright while speaking after the Chauvin verdict: “It seems like this is a never ending cycle.” https://t.co/IczJvbX0rR pic.twitter.com/CIGcarDKCR
— CNBC (@CNBC) April 20, 2021
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother: "Today, we are able to breathe again."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2021
Agreed, forget the Oscars or any other award show for any media type…the most captivating, compelling, effectual video of 2020-2021 (& years to come) was shot by Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old girl who took out her cell phone and recorded Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd.
— Alicia Pena-Dzamonja (@DzamonjaPena) April 20, 2021
Minneapolis Mayor Frey says a jury convicting Derek Chauvin of murder in George Floyd's death marks one "important step in our pursuit of racial justice in Minneapolis" as part of a "much longer journey." https://t.co/VLCcYpYzrQ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2021
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: "I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2021
One thought on “Breathe”
According to ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, the Left is martyring Derek Chauvin by making him “pay for the sins of White people, collectively.” (Right Wing Watch 4-20-21)
Jenna Ellis is an Evangelical Christian extremist who completely misunderstands the Sermon on the Mount and the Resurrection story.
It’s no wonder that she fell in love with Trump and his criminal ways.