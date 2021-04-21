The Chauvin Verdict Has to Be Just the Beginning via @thenation https://t.co/dLaE6VusRD
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) April 20, 2021
One thought on “A start”
A rather pissed-off Democratic Representative Debbi Dingell shouted yesterday in her best outside voice, “Yes, we need racial justice and public safety.”
That’s true Representative Dingell, except that at the moment we the people of the United States have neither racial justice or public safety.
And the reason for that, Representative, is that the current method of policing in this country ain’t working.
We must:
> Demilitarize each one of the 18,000 police departments in America.
>Get rid of the limited immunity statutes.
>Get rid of no-knock warrants.
>Change the mindset of the police away from being at war with the citizenry.
We need kinder, gentler and unarmed police officers roaming our streets.