I will tell the Florida GOP, exactly what I told Iowa, Georgia and Montana. If they pass a voter suppression law, they will be sued. https://t.co/jE7YFxzx2g
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 20, 2021
One thought on “Keep it up, assholes”
Just before midnight on Monday Governor Ron signed a law approving $1 billion in online sales taxes.
Earlier in the day and with great fanfare, DeSantis signed a bill that increased the penalties on any evil doer who showed up for march and broke a window.
One can understand why this weaselly bastard would sign a bill increasing voters taxes in the dead of night.
Tucker Carlson said last night that he didn’t understand why people were coming after him so hard.
After all I only have a “news show” on FOX.
Yours is not a “news show,” Tucker, it’s an hour long propaganda presentation.