One thought on “Keep it up, assholes

  1. Just before midnight on Monday Governor Ron signed a law approving $1 billion in online sales taxes.
    Earlier in the day and with great fanfare, DeSantis signed a bill that increased the penalties on any evil doer who showed up for march and broke a window.
    One can understand why this weaselly bastard would sign a bill increasing voters taxes in the dead of night.

    Tucker Carlson said last night that he didn’t understand why people were coming after him so hard.
    After all I only have a “news show” on FOX.
    Yours is not a “news show,” Tucker, it’s an hour long propaganda presentation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *