One of our best bloggers is gone

Hello, this is Lance/David's son, Oliver/Jack. It's my sad duty to report that my father passed very suddenly in his sleep. We are making arrangements. The cause of death has not been discovered yet.
— Lance Mannion (@LanceMannion) April 22, 2021
I knew he’d been under a lot of stress and his health was suffering. He’s survived by his wife Adrienne and his two sons. He was one of our very best.
This is very, very sad.
If there's a blogger Hall of Fame, my friend @LanceMannion would be a first ballot inductee. He was the Lou Gehrig of blogging, the Iron Horse, a voice that was always there until today. I'm so sad at his sudden loss. A generous and brilliant man, who shared his soul with us.💔
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) April 22, 2021