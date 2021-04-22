One of our best bloggers is gone

0 shares Share

Hello, this is Lance/David's son, Oliver/Jack. It's my sad duty to report that my father passed very suddenly in his sleep. We are making arrangements. The cause of death has not been discovered yet. — Lance Mannion (@LanceMannion) April 22, 2021

I knew he’d been under a lot of stress and his health was suffering. He’s survived by his wife Adrienne and his two sons. He was one of our very best.

This is very, very sad.