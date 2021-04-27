What a piece of work this asshole is:
Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside.
If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused — "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021
Read this, you fucking tool:
Elevated biomarker for blood vessel damage found in all children with SARS-CoV-2: Study found high proportion of children with SARS-CoV-2 infection met clinical criteria for thrombotic microangiopathy https://t.co/0K0EfoKhKD
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 26, 2021
One thought on “Tucker is so goddamned punchable”
Some people are assholes because it pleasures them.
Carlson is one of those.
But what can you expect from a bored, pro-Capitalist heir to the Swanson Frozen Foods empire?
Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson.