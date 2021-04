The old “ask for forgiveness instead of permission” philosophy?

NEW: The FBI, without any court order, sifted through the NSA’s massive troves of foreign communications for information during domestic terrorism investigations, newly declassified documents show.

The violations are described as “widespread”.https://t.co/2wvCLQQZ0x

— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) April 26, 2021