"In March, Monmouth found 62% support for Biden's COVID relief package (62%!).

The new polling finds:

— 64% support for the American Family Plan the president will unveil this week.

— 68% support for Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan"https://t.co/2oEIrVkL0f

— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 27, 2021