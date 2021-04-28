One thought on “Popular

  1. The Republican plan to win back power in 2022 is:

    >Oppose anything and everything any Democrat proposes or opines about without exception.
    >Call all Democrats: socialist, anti-Christian, baby killing, Big Brother loving, New World Order, truth haters. (Every Republican believes that, even Liz Cheney.)

    The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.
    Because all Republicans are a danger to our democratic-republic.

