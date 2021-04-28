"In March, Monmouth found 62% support for Biden's COVID relief package (62%!).
The new polling finds:
— 64% support for the American Family Plan the president will unveil this week.
— 68% support for Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan"https://t.co/2oEIrVkL0f
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 27, 2021
The Republican plan to win back power in 2022 is:
>Oppose anything and everything any Democrat proposes or opines about without exception.
>Call all Democrats: socialist, anti-Christian, baby killing, Big Brother loving, New World Order, truth haters. (Every Republican believes that, even Liz Cheney.)
The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.
Because all Republicans are a danger to our democratic-republic.