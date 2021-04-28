President Biden will call for free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children as part of a $1 trillion package focusing on so-called human infrastructure. The plan is to be unveiled Wednesday during a speech to Congress, the White House says. https://t.co/RuxyVKS99H
One thought on “Whoa”
Passing the relief bill was a hoot, but unless Biden does more then just introduce a series of feel good bills that never get passed, his presidency will have been a failure.
Time is a finite thing.