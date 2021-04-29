Joe Biden's "American Families Plan" would undo the 1996 welfare reform law's ban on food benefits for people convicted of drug felonies https://t.co/JYbj86rRyx
— Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) April 28, 2021
Better than expected. Now necessary to kidnap Manchin and a few others for rendition to CIA secret torture sites until they agree to stop f*cking around. A**hat. OK, I’ll settle for Biden barnstorming W VA to explain that Manchin is taking money out of their pockets.
Progressives supporting repeal of the SALT cap? WTF. Pure pandering to wealthy white entitled suburban toffs, many of whom own multiple homes that sit empty while they hate on the homeless.
And didn’t we hear originally a promise to make the child tax credit permanent? You think poverty and homelessness will be over in five years? Dream on.
And speaking of Dreamers, what about that border situation.
UM, health care?
Good start, but……C’mon man.