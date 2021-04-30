- Earned his bachelors degree from Liberty University.
- Fired from his first police job for fabricating evidence.
- He won the Republican nomination for Congress with his “Standing with President Trump” position.
- Voted against Trump’s impeachment.
- Voted against certifying Biden’s election.
GOP lawmaker who voted to overturn Biden’s election win wants to help him on criminal justice reform https://t.co/IXmWJ3u5pP
One thought on “This guy’s a real whack job”
So is this Republican.
Tate Reeves the Governor of Mississippi speaking on FOX to Laura Ingraham on Wednesday right after Uncle Tim Scott’s Republican rebuttal to the Democrats said, “There is not systematic racism in America.”
Monday April 26, was Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi, and the entire month of April is designated Confederate Heritage Month in Tate’s great state of Mississippi.