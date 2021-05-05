"It's not an opinion. It's a fact." Nicole Wallace goes off on Jake Sherman when he described Liz Cheney's remarks about the Big Lie as a difference of an opinion. After everything that's happened so many members of the press keeps both-siding Trumpism. pic.twitter.com/znVDj1S1rE

— Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) May 4, 2021