"It's not an opinion. It's a fact." Nicole Wallace goes off on Jake Sherman when he described Liz Cheney's remarks about the Big Lie as a difference of an opinion. After everything that's happened so many members of the press keeps both-siding Trumpism. pic.twitter.com/znVDj1S1rE
— Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) May 4, 2021
One thought on “It’s not an opinion”
The MSNBC bookers must love Jake Sherman because he’s on daily. Sometimes multiple times a day.
Like the rest of the warmongering Republicans who they book to spew nonsense and propaganda.
Not that MSNBC is in the same league as the FOX, Newsmax and OAN propagandists. (Where is Biden’s FCC?)