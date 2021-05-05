One thought on “It’s not an opinion

  1. The MSNBC bookers must love Jake Sherman because he’s on daily. Sometimes multiple times a day.
    Like the rest of the warmongering Republicans who they book to spew nonsense and propaganda.
    Not that MSNBC is in the same league as the FOX, Newsmax and OAN propagandists. (Where is Biden’s FCC?)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *