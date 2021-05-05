Pushing Liz out

The false message of the @GOP Caucus is that the election was stolen because voters were given water (or Hugo Chavez did it). That’s the #BigLie that led to the former President to incite an insurrection. https://t.co/zPeBt8HgIN

Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: “I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.”

— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 4, 2021