TRANSLATION: Representative Liz Cheney is unwilling to lie.
The false message of the @GOP Caucus is that the election was stolen because voters were given water (or Hugo Chavez did it). That’s the #BigLie that led to the former President to incite an insurrection. https://t.co/zPeBt8HgIN
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 4, 2021
checks out pic.twitter.com/Nut1ozTppd
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2021
Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: “I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.”
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 4, 2021
One thought on “Pushing Liz out”
You have to laugh at the people who support this party.
“God seeks comrades and claims love,
the devil seeks slaves and claims obedience.”
Rabindranath Tagore, 1928
Trump and the devil are interchangeable.