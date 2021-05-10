Took a LONG time for the press to get here— too long. But it can now be flatly stated in a news report that to be a loyal Republican means to stand for a lie. No "critics say…" needed. And yes, the word "lie" is front and center. This is the @AP talking. https://t.co/2rrwvPv0Om pic.twitter.com/JHczQnNNuz
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 9, 2021
One thought on “Who’d a thunk it?”
Lindsey Graham said that “without Trump the party can’t grow.”
But it’s also true that ‘with’ Trump the party can’t grow either.
If the Republicans reject Trump then every elected Republican will have a primary challenger in 2022.
If the Republican Party follows Trumps lead then it becomes a cult and it will never get more then 40% of the national vote. (Yes Virginia, the Republican Party is filled with ignoramuses.)
The Republican Party has maneuvered itself into a death spiral under the leadership of village idiots Moscow Mitch and Alfred E. McCarthy.