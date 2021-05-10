One thought on “Who’d a thunk it?

  1. Lindsey Graham said that “without Trump the party can’t grow.”
    But it’s also true that ‘with’ Trump the party can’t grow either.

    If the Republicans reject Trump then every elected Republican will have a primary challenger in 2022.
    If the Republican Party follows Trumps lead then it becomes a cult and it will never get more then 40% of the national vote. (Yes Virginia, the Republican Party is filled with ignoramuses.)

    The Republican Party has maneuvered itself into a death spiral under the leadership of village idiots Moscow Mitch and Alfred E. McCarthy.

