Took a LONG time for the press to get here— too long. But it can now be flatly stated in a news report that to be a loyal Republican means to stand for a lie. No "critics say…" needed. And yes, the word "lie" is front and center. This is the @AP talking. https://t.co/2rrwvPv0Om pic.twitter.com/JHczQnNNuz

— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 9, 2021