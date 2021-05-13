This really happened: Republican Jim Inhofe told a female EPA nominee that if she did not "behave," then "I'm going to talk to your daddy." https://t.co/Jk8cT1pcEz
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2021
One thought on “Old coot says what?”
Inhofe is a moron of epic proportion on global warming, but this is not really news. Republicans are supposed to be assholes at a level to which no Dem could aspire. Dems like Manchin, Sinema, and the “progressives” who are fighting for repeal of the SALT cap (big tax break for rich donors) are just overachievers. Blocking significant reform, one obstruction at a time.
We’re toast.