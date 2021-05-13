One thought on “So we’re the only ones, huh?

  1. Qualified immunity has only been around since the early 70’s.
    The militarization of our police departments began on a national scale in the mid-90’s.

    The militarization of the cops is America’s most serious law-enforcement problem.
    Qualified immunity for cops comes in second.

