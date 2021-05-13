So we’re the only ones, huh? May 13, 2021May 12, 2021 ~ susie 0shares Share Tweet Pin Foreign cops on "qualified immunity": Whut?! https://t.co/UwIvEqGJ42 — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) May 12, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “So we’re the only ones, huh?”
Qualified immunity has only been around since the early 70’s.
The militarization of our police departments began on a national scale in the mid-90’s.
The militarization of the cops is America’s most serious law-enforcement problem.
Qualified immunity for cops comes in second.