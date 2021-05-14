This little operation is connected to Groundswell, the right-wing extremist group founded and run by Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Look at the lengths to which they’ll go:
Activists and Ex-Spy Said to Have Plotted to Discredit Trump ‘Enemies’ in Government https://t.co/w4PAwvNal5
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 13, 2021
One thought on “Just plain insane”
Illegal lengths. If they were working for a foreign government, like Russia which in reality they are, we’d hang them.