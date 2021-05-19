One thought on “Um, he makes dangerous shit up

  1. Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, was forced to resign the other day because he’s been too “critical of Trump.”
    Russell Moore is a white guy.
    Is this what the fool Rogan was talking about when he said that white men can’t speak freely any more?

