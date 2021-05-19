Podcaster Joe Rogan claims it’s no longer safe for white men to speak freely https://t.co/5wYMaHdL73
— Raw Story (@RawStory) May 18, 2021
One thought on “Um, he makes dangerous shit up”
Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, was forced to resign the other day because he’s been too “critical of Trump.”
Russell Moore is a white guy.
Is this what the fool Rogan was talking about when he said that white men can’t speak freely any more?