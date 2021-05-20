Tim Ryan was one of the few congress members who admitted what is really happening with the Republicans refusing to support the 1/6 commission:
Wow Tim Ryan has had enough pic.twitter.com/xAvjLikr6H
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2021
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.): "If it was an insurrection, it was the worst example of an insurrection in the history of mankind."
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) May 19, 2021
The fantasy that the public gives a damn about bipartisanship is one that just needs to die. Stop fetishizing the cooperation of people who hate you and just do right by people and the country. https://t.co/E7hCdDAkek
— 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) May 19, 2021
the asymmetric warfare is just…
party a: we're looking for a consensus solution
party b: we'd like to stop people from electing party a, and ideally eliminate party a completely
party a: well that's not nice
party b: aren't you dead yet?
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 19, 2021
One thought on “So much bullsh*t, so little time”
“Big Lie” Party Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina (part of the racist ex-Confederate States of America) knows full well that what transpired on January 6 was an attempted coup because he was a participant.
It’s obvious why 175 “Big Lie” Party House members voted against setting up a January 6 Commission.
Clearly they all played a role in the attempted coup and don’t want to be ratted out in an election year.