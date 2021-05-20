So much bullsh*t, so little time

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tim Ryan was one of the few congress members who admitted what is really happening with the Republicans refusing to support the 1/6 commission:

Wow Tim Ryan has had enough pic.twitter.com/xAvjLikr6H — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2021

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.): "If it was an insurrection, it was the worst example of an insurrection in the history of mankind." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) May 19, 2021

The fantasy that the public gives a damn about bipartisanship is one that just needs to die. Stop fetishizing the cooperation of people who hate you and just do right by people and the country. https://t.co/E7hCdDAkek — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) May 19, 2021