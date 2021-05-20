So much bullsh*t, so little time

Tim Ryan was one of the few congress members who admitted what is really happening with the Republicans refusing to support the 1/6 commission:

  1. “Big Lie” Party Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina (part of the racist ex-Confederate States of America) knows full well that what transpired on January 6 was an attempted coup because he was a participant.

    It’s obvious why 175 “Big Lie” Party House members voted against setting up a January 6 Commission.
    Clearly they all played a role in the attempted coup and don’t want to be ratted out in an election year.

