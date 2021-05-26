"There is no accountability or any repercussions in the Republican Party right now under leader McCarthy, he just doesn't care… Right now we have a party in office… that is basically the champions of hate" – @OliviaTroye w/ @NicolleDWallace on Rep. Greene's newest comments pic.twitter.com/E37hUIb1T5
Rep. Adam Kinzinger called for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be booted from the House Republican conference over her comparing mask requirements to the Holocaust https://t.co/o0bJ7BTq3n
One thought on “GQP”
The similarities in the mindset of both the dictator Lukashenko of Belarus and traitor Trump are spooky.
The other thing that both men have in common is their adherence to Putin’s autocratic and lawless approach to politics.
And all of that is A-OK with the “Big Lie” Party.