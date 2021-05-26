GQP

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “GQP

  1. The similarities in the mindset of both the dictator Lukashenko of Belarus and traitor Trump are spooky.
    The other thing that both men have in common is their adherence to Putin’s autocratic and lawless approach to politics.

    And all of that is A-OK with the “Big Lie” Party.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *