BREAKING: Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury to hear evidence, weigh potential charges https://t.co/KhrD1lJkrW
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 25, 2021
BREAKING: Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury to hear evidence, weigh potential charges https://t.co/KhrD1lJkrW
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 25, 2021
One thought on “Step by step”
According to Trumps lawyers, as stated in a brief recently filed in response to an insurrection lawsuit filed against him, Trump, as president, had the “absolute (1st Amendment) right” to say whatever he wanted to say.
Trump, as president, had the “absolute right” to shout fire in a crowded theater or incite a crowd to violence because he’s above the law.
“If the president says it’s legal, then it’s legal.” Richard Mildew Nixon.
It’s good to be the King.