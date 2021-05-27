as GOP Senators are grilling the nominee for ATF cause the NRA is vehemently opposed to him, there's another mass shooting with multiple deaths
This one in San Josehttps://t.co/FbVSl8Mxbp
— Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) May 26, 2021
One thought on “Fuck the NRA”
A 5 year moratorium on the sale of guns should be enacted either by congress or by Executive Order.